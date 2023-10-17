GS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 financial results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total net revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $11.82 billion.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders decreased 36% to $1.88 billion while EPS fell 34% to $5.47 compared to last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

During the quarter, the firm returned $2.44 billion of capital to shareholders, including $1.50 billion in share repurchases and $937 million in dividends.

On October 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.75 per common share to be paid on December 28, 2023 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.

The stock was up slightly in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance