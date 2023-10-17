Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
GS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 financial results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total net revenues dropped 1% year-over-year to $11.82 billion.
Net earnings applicable to common shareholders decreased 36% to $1.88 billion while EPS fell 34% to $5.47 compared to last year.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
During the quarter, the firm returned $2.44 billion of capital to shareholders, including $1.50 billion in share repurchases and $937 million in dividends.
On October 12, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of $2.75 per common share to be paid on December 28, 2023 to common shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.
The stock was up slightly in premarket hours on Tuesday.
