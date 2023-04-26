Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) performed in Q1 2023
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue was $10.71 billion, down 9% from the same period a year ago. Core organic revenue growth was 6%.
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.28 billion, or $3.32 per share, compared to $2.21 billion, or $5.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $5.03.
The company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $3.5 billion at the end of the quarter.
Prior performance
