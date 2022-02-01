Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q4 2021 earnings report

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s revenues increased 13% during the three-month period.

Net revenues rose 13% year-over-year to $6.9 billion in the fourth quarter amid strong increase in total payment volumes. Analysts had forecast a slightly slower top-line growth.

Adjusted profit advanced to $1.11 per share from last year’s $1.08 per share but missed expectations. Net income, including special items, was $801 million or $0.68 per share, compared to $1.57 billion or $1.32 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Prior Performance

  • PayPal Q3 2021 earnings infographic

