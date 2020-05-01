Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: Highlights of United Airlines (UAL) Q1 2020 earnings results

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also outlined U.S. airline industry-leading efforts to manage through the most disruptive global crisis in the history of aviation.

United Airlines (UAL) Q1 2020 earnings review

The company currently expects daily cash burn to average between $40 million and $45 million during the second quarter of 2020. United Airlines lowered planned full-year adjusted capital expenditures by about $2.5 billion, bringing expected full-year adjusted capital expenditures to below $4.5 billion.

