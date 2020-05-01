Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of United Airlines (UAL) Q1 2020 earnings results
United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also outlined U.S. airline industry-leading efforts to manage through the most disruptive global crisis in the history of aviation.
The company currently expects daily cash burn to average between $40 million and $45 million during the second quarter of 2020. United Airlines lowered planned full-year adjusted capital expenditures by about $2.5 billion, bringing expected full-year adjusted capital expenditures to below $4.5 billion.
