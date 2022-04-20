Infographic: Highlights of United Airlines’ (UAL) Q1 2022 earnings

Aviation giant United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter of 2022 as the company’s revenues more than doubled during the period. Meanwhile, the results fell short of expectations.

The airline incurred a loss of $4.24 per share in the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is narrower than the $7.50-per share loss recorded last year. The reported net loss was $1.38 billion or $4.24 per share, compared to a loss of $1.36 billion or $4.29 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The bottom line missed the Street view.

First-quarter operating revenues more than doubled year-over-year to $7.57 billion. Analysts were looking for faster growth.

Shares of United Airlines closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher and continued to gain during the extended session, immediately after the announcement.

