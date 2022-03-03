Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q4 2022
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenues decreased to $16.3 billion from $16.9 billion in the same period a year ago.
Enterprise comparable sales decreased to 2.3% compared to 12.6% in the previous year.
Net income was $626 million, or $2.62 per share, compared to $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS decreased by 1%, which amounted to $3.84
