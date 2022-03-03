Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q4 2022

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported the fourth quarter of 2022 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenues decreased to $16.3 billion from $16.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Enterprise comparable sales decreased to 2.3% compared to 12.6% in the previous year.

Net income was $626 million, or $2.62 per share, compared to $816 million, or $3.10 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS decreased by 1%, which amounted to $3.84