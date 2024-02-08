Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
COP Earnings: A snapshot of ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2023 results
Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a decline in profit and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 11% year-over-year to $2.40 per share in the three months. The reported profit was $3.0 billion or $2.52 per share in Q4, compared to $3.25 billion or $2.61 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 21% fall in revenues and other income to $15.31 billion. At 1,902 MBOED, total production was up 8%.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Everything you need to know about Harley-Davidson’s Q4 results
Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) on Thursday reported a sharp decline in sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income declined to $26 million or $0.18
MAT Earnings: Highlights of Mattel’s Q4 2023 financial results
Toy maker Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has reported a double-digit increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023., aided by strong growth in gross billings. The
PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported net revenues of $8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 9% on both a spot and foreign-currency neutral basis (FXN). Net income