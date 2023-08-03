Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy

Infographic: Everything you need to know about ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2023 earnings

Energy exploration company ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) on Thursday reported a sharp fall in profit and revenues for the second quarter of 2023.

ConocoPhillips Q2 2023 earnings infographic

Net income, adjusted for special items, decreased 53% year-over-year to $1.84 per share in the three-month period. The reported profit was $2.2 billion or $1.84 per share in Q2, compared to $5.15 billion or $3.96 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 41% fall in revenues and other income to $12.9 billion. At 1,805 MBOED, total production was up 7%.

Prior Performance

  • ConocoPhillips Q4 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 10% year-over-year to $1.21 billion. The company reported a net loss of $235 million, or $1.69

CMI Earnings: Highlights of Cummins’ Q2 2023 results

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a leading provider of power solutions, reported higher net sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2023. The management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. June quarter

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common

Tags

Energy infrastructureMost ReadOil & Gas

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top