Infographic: How Cummins (CMI) performed in Q1 2023

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $8.5 billion.
Net income attributable to Cummins was $790 million, or $5.55 per share compared to $418 million, or $2.92 per share, last year.
The company expects revenue for the full year of 2023 to be up 15-20% year-over-year.
