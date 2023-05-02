Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: How Cummins (CMI) performed in Q1 2023

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 32% year-over-year to $8.5 billion.

Net income attributable to Cummins was $790 million, or $5.55 per share compared to $418 million, or $2.92 per share, last year.

The company expects revenue for the full year of 2023 to be up 15-20% year-over-year.

Prior performance

