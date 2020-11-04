Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million.

GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $52 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Adjusted net loss amounted to $8.3 million, or $0.03 per share, versus $26.7 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

The number of devices sold amounted to 3.3 million during the quarter.

Prior performance