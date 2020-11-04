Infographic: How Fitbit (FIT) performed in Q3 2020

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $364 million.
GAAP net loss was $54.5 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $52 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Adjusted net loss amounted to $8.3 million, or $0.03 per share, versus $26.7 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.
The number of devices sold amounted to 3.3 million during the quarter.
Prior performance
Most Popular
GW Pharmaceuticals stock jumps 20% on Epidiolex strength
GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The company, which specializes in cannabinoid prescription medicines, reported a 51% spike in Q3
Mondelez (MDLZ) to place more emphasis on ecommerce business going forward
Packaged foods companies in general have benefited during the COVID-19 pandemic as people staying at home spent more on snacks and quick meal mixes. Confectionary giant Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:
AbbVie (ABBV) to focus more on pipeline as recovery gathers pace
AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) has been recovering steadily from the virus-related slowdown and latest statistics show that the company's performance has improved to pre-crisis levels in recent months. The pharmaceuticals