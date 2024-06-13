Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2025 earnings results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales decreased 9.4% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. Sales were down 9.6% on a constant currency basis.

Same-store sales were down 8.9%.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $40.1 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to income of $88.8 million, or $1.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.11.

For the second quarter of 2025, total sales are expected to range between $1.46-1.52 billion.