Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q1 2025 earnings results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales decreased 9.4% year-over-year to $1.5 billion. Sales were down 9.6% on a constant currency basis.
Same-store sales were down 8.9%.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $40.1 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to income of $88.8 million, or $1.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.11.
For the second quarter of 2025, total sales are expected to range between $1.46-1.52 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom Q2 2024 revenue and profit beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings. The results also topped analysts' expectations. Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $10.96 per
Key takeaways from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2024 earnings report
Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE: ORCL) stock rallied this week after the company announced large cloud infrastructure deals with tech giants Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. The demand for Oracle's generative AI infrastructure
ZDGE Earnings: Zedge reports higher revenues and adj. profit for Q3 2024
Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported higher net income for the third quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis. The bottom line benefitted from a double-digit