Signet Jewelers (SIG) reports lower Q2 2025 sales and adj. profit

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has reported a decline in net sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Same-store sales declined 3.4% during the three months.

Net sales dropped to $1.49 billion in the July quarter from $1.61 billion in the prior year period. The top line was negatively impacted by a 3.4% fall in same-store sales.

At $1.25 per share, net income, excluding special items, was down 19% year-over-year. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $101.5 million or $2.28 per share in Q2, compared to a profit of $66.5 million or $1.38 per share in Q2 2024.

Prior Performance