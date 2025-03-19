Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q4 2025 Earnings fall on lower sales
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) on Wednesday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings and net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Fourth-quarter sales declined 6% to $2.35 billion from $2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter. Comparable store sales dropped 1.1% year-over-year during the three months.
Net income attributable to common shareholders plunged to $100.6 million or $2.30 per share in the January quarter from $617.6 million or $11.75 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Signet’s CEO J.K. Symancyk said, “Our overall Q4 performance and lack of growth over the past several quarters informed our new strategy to grow our business. This transformative strategy is called ‘Grow Brand Love’ and builds on a strong foundation to create shareholder value.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Paychex (PAYX) gears up for Q3 earnings with focus on business expansion
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human resources and payroll services, is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities to stay relevant in the evolving HR landscape, while also increasing
What to look for when KB Home (KBH) reports Q1 2025 earnings results
Shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) dropped 1% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 14% over the past three months. The homebuilder is slated to report its first quarter 2025
Accenture (ACN) to report Q2 2025 results Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Accenture plc, (NYSE: ACN) is preparing to publish its second-quarter results this week, amid expectations for a year-over-year increase in revenue and profit. The professional services company had a strong