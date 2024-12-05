Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales of $1.3 billion were down 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Sales were down 3.4% on a constant currency basis.

Same store sales decreased 0.7%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.4 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $3 million, or $0.07 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.24 compared to last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Signet expects total sales to be $2.38-2.46 billion and same-store sales growth to be flat to up 3%. For fiscal year 2025, total sales are expected to be $6.74-6.81 billion while same-store sales are expected to be down 2-3%.

