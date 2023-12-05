Infographic: How Signet Jewelers (SIG) performed in Q3 2024 financial results

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales totaled $1.4 billion, down 12.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales decreased 11.8%.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $28.8 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.24.

Signet expects total sales of $2.40-2.60 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $7.07-7.27 billion for the full year of 2024. EPS for FY2024 is expected to range between $9.55-10.18.

