Infographic: How Signet Jewelers (SIG) performed in Q3 2024 financial results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Sales totaled $1.4 billion, down 12.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales decreased 11.8%.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $3 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $28.8 million, or $0.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.24.
Signet expects total sales of $2.40-2.60 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $7.07-7.27 billion for the full year of 2024. EPS for FY2024 is expected to range between $9.55-10.18.
Prior performance
