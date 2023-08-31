Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Signet Jewelers’ (SIG) Q2 2024 earnings results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) on Thursday reported a decline in earnings and net sales for the second quarter of 2024. The company’s same-store sales declined by double digits during the three-month period.
Net sales came in at $1.61 billion in the July quarter, which is down 8% from the prior-year period. The top line was negatively impacted by a 12% fall in same-store sales.
At $1.55 per share, net income, excluding special items, was down 42%. Unadjusted net income decreased to $66.5 million or $1.38 per share in Q2 from $136.8 million or $2.58 per share in the same period of 2023.
