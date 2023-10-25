Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: How General Dynamics (GD) performed in Q3 2023

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $10.6 billion.

Net earnings decreased 7% to $836 million, or $3.04 per share, compared to last year.

Company-wide backlog totaled $95.6 billion.

Total estimated contract value was $132.9 billion at quarter-end.

Prior performance

