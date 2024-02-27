Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: How Macy’s (M) performed in Q4 2023 financial results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales were $8.1 billion, down 1.7% versus the same period a year ago. Total revenue dropped to $8.37 billion from $8.58 billion last year.
Comparable sales, on a 13-week basis, were down 5.4% on an owned basis and down 4.2% on an owned-plus-licensed basis.
GAAP net loss was $71 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to net income of $508 million, or $1.83 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.45.
Earnings beat expectations while sales was in line with estimates.
For fiscal year 2024, net sales are expected to range between $22.2-22.9 billion and adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.45-2.85. Comparable owned plus licensed plus marketplace sales change, on a 52-week basis for both 2024 and 2023, is expected to range between down approx. 1.5% to up 1.5% versus last year.
The stock was down over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AZO Earnings: AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings rise on higher sales
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company had a total of 7,191 stores open at the end
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2024 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Organic sales increased 6%. Net income decreased 42% to
Earnings Preview: Autodesk (ADSK) looks set to deliver another strong quarter
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has constantly diversified its business over the years, distributing across multiple industries and geographies. Those initiatives have enabled the company to better prepare itself for the