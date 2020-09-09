Infographic: How Navistar (NAV) performed in Q3 2020

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 45% to $1.7 billion versus the same period last year mainly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Core chargeouts were down 53%.

Net loss amounted to $37 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to net income of $156 million, or $1.56 per share last year. Adjusted net loss was $8 million compared to income of $147 million last year.

