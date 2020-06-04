Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Navistar International Corp (NAV) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Troy A. Clarke — Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Okay. Thanks, Marty. Good morning and thanks for joining us. We have a lot to cover today, so we will try to keep our comments brief to allow adequate time for your questions.

It’s been a unique and a very busy quarter. Like many businesses, we’ve worked hard to keep our team safe, understand the changes in the trucking industry and adapt as appropriate. Unfortunately, the wind down of the economy due to the COVID pandemic played out during our Q2 with the quarter ending in the middle of the stay-at-home phase of the crisis. We look forward to Q3 with more sections of the economy moving into the reopening phase. The next few months will provide insight into the nature of the recovery phase, which will extend through the remainder of our fiscal year and into the next.

So, let’s take this in pieces. I will comment on the subject of orders, cancellations and the backlog, the manufacturing and supply chain, truck and parts sales and the dealer network, cash conservation actions and Navistar 4.0, and finally the TRATON Alliance.

First, orders. Class 8 industry order intake in the U.S. and Canada averaged over 3,000 per week in February, the first month of our second quarter, then dropped to around a 1,000 per week for the month of April. I’d remind you industry orders were already down in Q1 to levels that were less than replacement demand, due to the strong deliveries in 2019. We said previously, orders would strengthen throughout the year with the second half better than the first. Then, as freight demand declined in the quarter, truck utilization dropped and rates fell. With excess trucking capacity, new orders fell off as companies reassessed their needs in light of the sudden drop in demand. This has been especially true in the general freight, rental leasing and private fleet segments. Some deals in the pipeline have been delayed meantime and pushed off. In April, we incurred a handful of Class 8 cancellations as well, about 300 units or 2.5% of the order backlog. Earlier in the year, we had cleaned up our order board, so we have not seen the need for large adjustments. Our order share improved as we progressed through the quarter, albeit in an environment of low overall industry orders.

We ended the quarter with a backlog of firm Class 6-8 truck orders of over 18,000 units, down about 12% from the end of Q1. We continued to adjust line rates demand managing the backlog, that still represents over 25 weeks of plant build slots. Planned production schedules are filled through Q3, and even at today’s lower order rate, we expect to fill Q4 and enter 2021 with a workable backlog. It’s too early to provide a precise order forecast for the remainder of the year, though we expect orders to increase as the reopening of the economy continues.

Freight volumes are starting to increase and spot rates across dry van, refrigerated and flatbed are coming off their volumes with modest improvements. Used truck volumes are down with fewer new trucks being delivered across the industry. Used pricing, which is a leading indicator of new truck orders, is down 20% year-over-year. Demand for used trucks will increase with improved fleet utilization. As demand improves, prices will as well. Our current view indicates this could be in the fourth quarter of the calendar year, but, of course, that depends on the nature of the recovery.

Turning to manufacturing. As an essential industry, we had the ability to run our plants during the quarter. We were moderately successful in keeping our plants open and producing. This required developing effective safety protocols to keep the coronavirus out of our plants and our distribution centers. The protocols implemented meet or exceed government and healthcare authority guidelines. Keeping the plants operating also required working with our suppliers. Several of them were impacted directly by the COVID pandemic or were required to curtail operations due to local state-at-home requirements. This was particularly true with suppliers located in Mexico.

Fortunately, we developed processes and procedures to track and engage the supply base during the industry shortages experienced part-1 Fortunately, we developed processes and procedures to track and engage the supply base during the industry shortages experienced in 2018, though we cranked up the war room and worked our way through it again. We encountered some disruptions and we lost about 50 planned days of production across our three assembly plants in the quarter. More than half of the lost days came from the suspension of production at our Springfield plant on March 23 and not returning to work until the second week of May, as the GM plant that provides engines for the Class 4/5 trucks and the cabs for the cutaway G Van were closed. The remaining days lost were largely due to issues with suppliers in Mexico, where stay-at-home requirements were implemented later than here in the U.S. Some of these suppliers are still down and we will ramp up to full production over the next few weeks, as we work through the remaining supply issues.

Let’s talk about truck deliveries and market share. The loss of production days in April impacted chargeouts in the quarter. Market share was lower year-over-year, yet it did improve sequentially from Q1. As noted on the March call, medium and heavy share is down, primarily due to the fall off in business from the rental and leasing segment and other large fleets. Severe service market share is up in the quarter, and both 8 and bus share are up year-to-date. We’re working with our dealers to help them manage through these circumstances, assisting them in working through the trucks on their lots. Company and dealer inventories are down 4% at the end of the quarter, which represents about 127 days at the trailing sales rate, which is slightly above the normal range.

During the quarter, we launched International Cares, which for a limited time features no payments for six months, free access to International 360 and worry-free vehicle service coverage. We also teamed up with our dealers to provide meals, coupons and personal protective equipment to truck drivers of all mix, so that they can safely deliver goods and essential services. In addition, our dealers have remained focused on uptime with no deterioration in repair rates. Parts sales for the quarter were down in line with the industry at a little over 20%. OnCommand Connection data indicates that number of trucks on the road in the segments of general freight haulers or leasing and rental is down 6% to 8%. On top of that, school buses are idle as most schools have closed. Fewer miles driven means fewer parts sales. As fleet utilization increases resulting in more trucks on the road with more miles driven, parts sales will increase returning to normal levels. The good new story is that last year we introduced an e-commerce channel for parts sales, and as you can imagine, the use of the sales channel is gaining traction.

On cash, we ended the second quarter with $1.5 billion of manufacturing cash. Walter will provide more details in his comments, but we took a number of actions to conserve cash, reduce costs and enhance liquidity in the quarter. This was necessary to ensure we could proceed with our plans for Navistar 4.0. These actions will assure we have the liquidity and resources to endure the current crisis and position the company for profitable growth, as demand returns.

With regards to TRATON, as you know, they offered $35 a share to acquire the remaining shares of Navistar that they don’t know the offer was public, but we decided early on to not conduct the discussions in the public forum. The Board is managing these discussions, but frankly the COVID pandemic has slowed the process. What I can say is the offer remains on the table, which has not been accepted nor rejected; discussions continue.

With the stay-at-home orders ending, the economy is opening and the recovery phase has begun. There are many references and speculation on the shape of the recovery, that’s being a V, W, U or even a swoosh. We have modeled these scenarios and will modify our plans accordingly, as the nature of the recovery becomes clear. I think the recovery starts out gradually and gains momentum throughout the balance of the year. The economy is driven by the consumer and consumption will return. The recovery will require trucks and trucking, increasing fleet utilization. I think orders will improve modestly, and then, strengthen in the fourth quarter of the calendar year for trucks to be delivered in 2021. 2021 will be a better year; it may not return to 2018 and 2019 levels. That is, an effective COVID vaccine or treatment is developed and becomes available, the pace of the recovery could quicken.

So, in summary, orders have fallen off, but will improve as the recovery proceeds. Our plants are running and we have a workable backlog. Our dealers are managing through this and we’re working to support them. Our sales are down with lower miles driven and will increase through the balance of the year. We’ve taken actions to lower costs, while ensuring we have the cash and resources to proceed with our alliance projects and Navistar 4.0.

Let me turn it over to Walter to walk you through the financials.

Walter G. Borst — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Troy. Yes, these are unprecedented times, but Navistar is well equipped to handle these challenges. Before discussing our second quarter earnings, please let me first make a few comments about our liquidity position, important cash flow activities in the quarter and our Financial Services operations.

Let’s start with our liquidity position. We ended the second quarter of 2020 with a strong manufacturing cash balance of $1.5 billion. During the quarter, we took several steps to bolster our liquidity position.

First, with financing activities. In April, we completed the issuance of $600 million of senior secured notes maturing in 2025. We believe this offering provides sufficient liquidity to our operations for the foreseeable future under reasonable operating scenarios and we don’t have significant near-term manufacturing debt maturities until our term loan comes due, November 2024. Second, via operating actions. In April, we also announced that we implemented a series of actions to conserve over $300 million of cash to secure, without significantly jeopardizing our strategic plans. Actions include: one, deferring pension contributions of $162 million, and employer payroll tax payments under provisions of the CARES Act; two, postponing 30% of capital expenditures and spending on the information technology projects; and three, deferring non-represented, salaried U.S. base salaries by 10% to 35%.

Next, let’s turn to some of the important free cash flow drivers in the quarter. One of the key drivers during the shutdown is working capital. As an essential business, our Operations team is doing a great job working with our supply chain to keep our production facilities and distribution centers operating to serve our customers and dealers during the COVID pandemic. As Troy mentioned, other than at our Springfield plant, we have been moderately successful in keeping our plants operating, albeit at lower volumes. Nevertheless, we have experienced a deterioration in working capital due to these lower production volumes. This is because we run what we call a negative working capital model.

While we’ve discussed this on prior earnings calls, please let me briefly explain how this works. Manufacturing Operations sell or more appropriately factor the receivables they generate through our Financial Services operations. This typically occurs shortly after a vehicle is produced. When we experienced lower production volumes, it causes the pay-down of accounts payables that are associated with higher volumes from the prior period to exceed the inflow of cash from units produced in the current period. This results in an unwind of working capital. Historically, we tend to see this impact more materially in the first quarter, given the lower production days compared to the prior fourth quarter. However, we also experienced this phenomenon in late March and April, as the impact of the coronavirus spread, causing supply chain disruptions and lower production volumes. As a result, in the second quarter, consolidated accounts payable fell approximately to $150 million [Phonetic], as we continued to honor our trade payables to suppliers. Offsetting the net use of cash for accounts payable were net inflows, as we effectively worked inventories and trade receivables lower by approximately $100 million in total.

The impact of the coronavirus continued to impact our operations in May. Today [Phonetic], our factories are gradually ramping up production as the supply chain comes back online. As production increases, we’d expect working capital to rewind as well and be a source of cash. Additional cash outflows during the quarter included $85 million to fund the previously announced MaxxForce EGR engine legal settlement in the U.S., $31 million of capital expenditures, $28 million of interest payments, and annual incentive compensation payments.

Finally, please let me share some thoughts on our Financial Services operations. Financial Services operations are well capitalized with strong underwriting standards and a history of managing through downturns. Typically, these operations inherently increase liquidity during periods of lower volumes as assets liquidate. From time to time, the Financial Services operations used excess liquidity and low leverage to advanced funding to the Manufacturing Operations, either in the form of loans or through a reduction in trade payable balances.

During the second quarter, total loans, from Financial Services to Manufacturing, increased by $121 million to $422 million, principally via facility secured by used truck inventories. The increased loans improved overall manufacturing liquidity and only slightly increased Financial Services’ leverage, as debt-to-equity leverage increased from 2.8 times at the end of January to [Phonetic] 3.1 times at the end of April.

Our dealer body has remained fully operational and several owners have taken advantage of government funding opportunities under the CARES Act. NFC offers wholesale floor planning for our dealers in the U.S. and Mexico, and has experienced no dealer credit losses to date. Moreover, in May, NFC has successfully extended the maturity on its variable funding notes by a year, while maintaining its capacity of $350 million and AAA credit rating for the securitization.

On the retail side, we partnered with Bank of Montreal or BMO to provide financing options for customers in the U.S. and Canada. Here, we have a loss sharing agreement with BMO. BMO generally takes a first loss of up to 10% to 15% of the amount financed, while Navistar’s proportion of the loss generally ranges from one-third to two-thirds of the total losses. BMO also provides wholesale financing to our dealers in Canada. In Mexico, NFC provide retail financing as well. Overall, the portfolio quality remains good, but we have provided some extended terms or holidays for certain customers given the pandemic, as required by Mexico’s banking regulatory authority.

Now, let’s review our results. Results at the beginning of the quarter were in line with our plans, but weakened in late March and April as the impact of the coronavirus intensified. Second quarter revenues were $1.9 billion, down 36% from last year. Core chargeouts were 14,200 units, down 40%. Gross margin in the second quarter was 15.6%, lower from last year due to industry headwinds and the impacts of the coronavirus which resulted in lower truck and parts volumes. Structural costs, including SG&A and engineering expenses, fell to $248 million, down both sequentially and year-over-year. The prior year included a $159 million charge for the MaxxForce EGR engine legal settlement. Even after excluding this one-time charge, structural costs fell $41 million. Over the balance of the year, we should continue to experience SG&A savings from lower employee expenses, reduced contractor work weeks and information technology project spend, as well as reduced expenses for advertising and other marketing events.

Interest expense declined 23% to $63 million, reflecting debt repayments in 2019. In subsequent quarters, we expect manufacturing interest expense to increase due to the issuance of the new senior secured notes in April. In total, we incurred a net loss of $38 million in the second quarter or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $48 million or $0.48 per diluted share in the prior year. Excluding one-time items on an after-tax basis, the adjusted net loss was $10 million in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $88 million in Q2, after excluding one-time items on a pre-tax basis.

Moving to the segment results. Worldwide volumes in the Truck segment fell 40% year-over-year as a result of weaker industry conditions. Truck segment sales declined to $1.4 billion and incurred a loss of $51 million. Parts industry is also being negatively impacted by the coronavirus, with less repairs and service due to lower truck and bus utilization. As a result, Parts segment sales decreased 23% to $443 million and profit was $103 million. The Global Operations segment was impacted by weaker conditions in Brazil that led to lower volumes and unfavorable foreign exchange rate movements, resulting in revenues of $51 million. Segment also took a charge of $12 million to impair certain assets. Excluding this one-time item, results would have been near breakeven. Lower truck volumes also impacted the Financial Services operations. Segment revenues were $64 million and segment profit was $24 million. The weaker year-over-year results were due to lower originations and average receivable balances.

Before we open the call to your questions, I want to share some thoughts as we move forward. May, the first month of our third quarter, opened amidst many of the states’ stay-at-home orders. In June, states’ restrictions have begun to ease, which should lead to a gradual sequential recovery, albeit from a low base. We’ve modeled various recovery scenarios. However, the current environment continues to rapidly evolve, causing outcomes to remain uncertain. As a result, we’re withholding 2020 financial and industry guidance.

In summary, we are managing through this crisis and Navistar maintains strong liquidity with no near-term manufacturing debt maturities. Company has weathered several storms throughout its history. Our management team is confident we will successfully navigate and emerge stronger from this situation as well. And longer term, we believe Navistar is taking the right actions to preserve our goals to grow margins under Navistar 4.0.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

