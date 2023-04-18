Infographic: How Netflix (NFLX) performed in Q1 2023

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 3.7% year-over-year to $8.16 billion.

Net income amounted to $1.30 billion, or $2.88 per share, compared to $1.59 billion, or $3.53 per share, last year.

Earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of estimates.

The company added 1.75 million subscribers in the first quarter.

For the second quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 3.4% to $8.24 billion.

