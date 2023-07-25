Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Earnings: A snapshot of Visa’s Q3 2023 financial results

Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting revenue growth across the main operating segments.

Visa Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $2.16 per share compared to $1.98 per share last year. On a reported basis, net profit was $4.2 billion or $2.0 per share in Q3, vs. $3.4 billion or $1.60 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.

The company reported third-quarter revenues of $8.12 billion, compared to $7.28 billion a year earlier. Driving the top-line growth, revenues of the key business segments increased.

Prior Performance

  • Visa-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic
  • Visa Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Visa Q3 2022 earnings infographic

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q4 2023

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $1.69 billion, up 47% from the same period a year ago. Net income increased to

Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q2 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $5.1 billion, up 1% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 5%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation decreased 77%

VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2023 financial results

Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023. Second-quarter adjusted earnings declined to $1.21 per share

Tags

Credit ServicesPayment Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top