Earnings: A snapshot of Visa’s Q3 2023 financial results

Credit card giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) announced results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting revenue growth across the main operating segments.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $2.16 per share compared to $1.98 per share last year. On a reported basis, net profit was $4.2 billion or $2.0 per share in Q3, vs. $3.4 billion or $1.60 per share in the corresponding period of 2022.
The company reported third-quarter revenues of $8.12 billion, compared to $7.28 billion a year earlier. Driving the top-line growth, revenues of the key business segments increased.
Prior Performance
