Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How SmileDirectClub (SDC) performed in Q2 2020
SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue was $107 million compared to $195 million in the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub was $26.7 million, or $0.25 per share.
