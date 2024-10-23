Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Industrials
TSLA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Tesla’s Q3 2024 financial results
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $25.1 billion.
Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 17% to $2.17 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 9% to $0.72.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short.
At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $33.6 billion.
Tesla said that despite ongoing macroeconomic conditions, it expects to achieve slight growth in vehicle deliveries in 2024. Energy storage deployments are expected to more than double year-over-year in 2024.
The stock jumped over 8% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday following the earnings announcement.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Boeing (BA) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $17.8 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $6.17 billion, or
KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q3 adjusted profit rises and beats Street view
Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Earnings, adjusted for special items,
T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results
AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was