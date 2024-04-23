Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Tesla (TSLA) reports lower Q1 revenue and earnings; results miss estimates
Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tuesday reported lower revenues and earnings, on an adjusted basis, for the first quarter of 2024.
The Austin-based carmaker said its first-quarter revenues decreased 9% year-over-year to $21.30 billion. The top line also missed estimates. The company produced a total of 433,371 vehicles during the three months and delivered 386,810 units.
Earnings, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.45 per share in the March quarter from $0.85 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income came in at $1.13 billion or $0.34 per share in Q1, compared to $2.51 billion or $0.73 per share in the corresponding period of 2023. The bottom line fell short of analysts’ estimates.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Halliburton’s (HAL) Q1 2024 earnings results
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in revenues. First-quarter revenue edged up 2%
UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service Q1 2024 revenue and earnings fall
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Tuesday reported lower revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. On an adjusted basis,
Key highlights from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q1 2024 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 9.7% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11%. Net earnings attributable to