TSLA Earnings: All you need to know about Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings results

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.7 billion.

Net income attributable to common stockholders fell 71% to $2.32 billion, or $0.66 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 3% to $0.73.

The top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments at the end of Q4 was $36.6 billion.

The stock gained over 3% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance