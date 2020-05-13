Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q1 2020 earnings results
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday after the market closes. The bottom line was wider than the analysts’ expectations while the top line missed consensus estimates.
SmileDirectClub posted a wider loss in the first quarter of 2020 due to higher costs and expenses. However, the top-line increased by 11% year-over-year driven by an increase in unique aligner shipments and higher average aligner gross sales price.
Due to very few fixed costs and the vast majority of its SmileShops around the world operate on month-to-month leases, the company has been able to take decisive action, including the temporary closure of all SmileShops other than those in Hong Kong. The company has also put in place several cost management measures, including the suspension of most of its marketing spend, to position it to operate cash-neutral during this period.
Also, SmileDirectClub has entered into a new debt facility with HPS Investment Partners. After refinancing the previous debt facility, the company will have about $420 million in cash on its balance sheet, giving the liquidity needed to continue its growth plans and manage potential downsides with COVID-19.
Take a look at our Health Care articles here
Most Popular
Tilray’s (TLRY) loss widens in Q1 despite minimal impact from COVID-19
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported mixed results yesterday for its first quarter of 2020. Despite revenue rising more than 100% in the quarter, the cannabis producer again reported a loss that
Key highlights from Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q1 2020 earnings results
Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Tuesday after the market closes. The company suspended all stock buybacks and dividends
Fueled by funding, Novavax (NVAX) gains ground in race for Covid-19 vaccine
For Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), the new fiscal year is of great significance due to the progress it has achieved in developing Covid-19 vaccine. At a time when healthcare agencies