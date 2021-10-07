Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care, Other Industries
Infographic: How Tilray (TLRY) performed in Q1 2022
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday.
Total net revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $168 million.
The company suffered a net loss of $34.6 million, or $0.08 loss per share, compared to the year-ago period.
