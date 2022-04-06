Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Consumer, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How Tilray (TLRY) performed in Q3 2022
Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported third-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday.
Total net revenue increased 23% year-over-year to $152 million.
The net income increased to $52.4 million from a net loss of $258.6 million in the previous year’s quarter.
