NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q4 earnings surge on strong revenue growth

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by a sharp increase in revenues. The results also topped expectations.

Reflecting strong performance by the core Data Center and Gaming businesses, the graphics card behemoth’s revenues climbed to $22.1 billion in the January quarter from $6.05 billion a year earlier.

The strong top-line growth translated into a four-fold increase in adjusted profit to $5.16 per share. Unadjusted net income was $12.29 billion or $4.93 per share in Q4, compared to $1.41 billion or $0.57 per share a year earlier.

Prior Performance