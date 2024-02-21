Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q4 earnings surge on strong revenue growth
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported higher fourth-quarter adjusted earnings, aided by a sharp increase in revenues. The results also topped expectations.
Reflecting strong performance by the core Data Center and Gaming businesses, the graphics card behemoth’s revenues climbed to $22.1 billion in the January quarter from $6.05 billion a year earlier.
The strong top-line growth translated into a four-fold increase in adjusted profit to $5.16 per share. Unadjusted net income was $12.29 billion or $4.93 per share in Q4, compared to $1.41 billion or $0.57 per share a year earlier.
