Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q1 2025 profit jumps and beats estimates; guides Q2
GPU behemoth NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported a multi-fold increase in first-quarter earnings, reflecting continued strong revenue growth. The results also topped expectations.
The tech firm’s revenues climbed to $26.04 billion in the April quarter from $7.19 billion a year earlier, aided by blockbuster performance by the Data Center and Gaming segments, which together account for about 96% of the top line. The management expects second-quarter revenue to be approximately $28 billion.
The solid revenue growth translated into a surge in adjusted profit to $6.12 per share in the first quarter from $1.09 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted net income was $14.88 billion or $5.98 per share in Q1, compared to $2.04 billion or $0.82 per share a year earlier.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
TGT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Target’s Q1 2024 financial results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 3.1% year-over-year to $24.5 billion. Comparable sales declined 3.7%. Net earnings dipped 1% to $942
Important takeaways from AutoZone’s (AZO) Q3 2024 report
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, with earnings exceeding the market’s forecast and sales missing. The management is optimistic about
What to look for when Dollar General (DG) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) rose over 3% on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 31% over the past 12 months. The discount retailer is scheduled to report its first