Infographic: How Twilio (TWLO) performed in Q1 2021

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 62% year-over-year to $590 million.

GAAP net loss widened to $206 million, or $1.24 per share, compared to a loss of $94.7 million, or $0.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.05.

For the second quarter of 2021, revenue is expected to grow 47-50% YoY to a range of $591-601 million. Adjusted loss per share is expected to be $0.16-0.13.

Prior performance