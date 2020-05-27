Infographic: HP Inc. Q2 2020 Earnings

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported second-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. Even as earnings were better than expected, the topline missed street consensus.
HPQ shares fell 3.8% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 14% in the trailing 12 months.
