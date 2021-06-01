Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
Key highlights from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q2 2021 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue rose 11% to $6.7 billion compared to the prior-year period. Revenues grew 9% when adjusted for currency.
GAAP net income was $259 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to a loss of $821 million, or $0.64 per share last year. Adjusted EPS rose 70% to $0.46.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat market expectations.
For the third quarter of 2021, GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.04-0.10 and adjusted EPS is estimated to be $0.38-0.44. For the full year of 2021, the company raised its GAAP EPS outlook to $0.60-0.72 and adjusted EPS outlook to $1.82-1.94.
