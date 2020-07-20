Infographic: IBM Q2 2020 earnings results

IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) second quarter earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter, but beat analysts’ estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $18.1 billion for Q2 2020. IBM stock rose about 6% in the after-hours session.
Looking forward to listening to management / analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for IBM Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
IBM, which canceled its fiscal 2020 outlook during the first quarter, didn’t provide any update on the guidance.
