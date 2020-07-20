Infographic: IBM Q2 2020 earnings results

IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) second quarter earnings and revenue dropped from the prior-year quarter, but beat analysts’ estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted EPS of $2.18 on revenue of $18.1 billion for Q2 2020. IBM stock rose about 6% in the after-hours session.

IBM, which canceled its fiscal 2020 outlook during the first quarter, didn’t provide any update on the guidance.