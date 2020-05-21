Infographic: Intuit Inc. reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) reported the quarterly financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The company missed analysts’ estimates for the quarter.
During the quarter QuickBooks online accounting revenue grew 36%, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices and, to a lesser extent, mix-shift.
INTU shares fell 1.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 18% in the trailing 12 months.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from L Brands (LB) Q1 2020 earnings
L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported its financial results for the quarter ended May 2, 2020, on Wednesday after the market closes. Like other retailers, the company is not providing
After earnings debacle, Kohl’s (KSS) still sees potential in physical stores
Department stores are among the worst-hit by Covid-19, with customers staying indoors and stores remaining closed. While it was expected that widespread store closures would have a negative impact on
Urban Outfitters (URBN): Digital turns out to be a silver lining on the COVID-19 cloud
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) took a hit to both its top and bottom line numbers in the first quarter of 2021 due to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak. After