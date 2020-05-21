Infographic: Intuit Inc. reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) reported the quarterly financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The company missed analysts’ estimates for the quarter.

During the quarter QuickBooks online accounting revenue grew 36%, driven primarily by customer growth, higher effective prices and, to a lesser extent, mix-shift.

INTU shares fell 1.4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 18% in the trailing 12 months.

