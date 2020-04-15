UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 today.

UnitedHealth reported a 3% rise in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 driven by higher revenue. The top-line increased by 6.8% reflecting broad-based revenue growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. The growth in Medicare Advantage and dual special needs plans drove the UnitedHealthcare segment higher while diversified growth including strength in care delivery drove OptumHealth revenue higher.

During the quarter, the company responded to the COVID-19 global health crisis. The results reflected the minimal impact from the progression of the COVID-19 virus across the US given various factors that only emerged late in the quarter. The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook for 2020, including earnings of $15.45-15.75 per share and adjusted net earnings of $16.25-16.55 per share.

Past Performance