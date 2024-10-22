Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Key highlights from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q3 2024 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenues grew 8.4% year-over-year to $9.9 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11.6%.
Net earnings attributable to PMI were $3.1 billion compared to $2 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Reported EPS increased 49.2% to $1.97 and adjusted EPS increased 14.4% to $1.91 compared to last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain over 3% on Tuesday.
For the full year of 2024, PM expects organic revenue growth of around 9.5%, and adjusted EPS of $6.45-6.51.
Prior performance
