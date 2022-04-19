Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2022 earnings, revenue decline
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales decreased 8% in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked decline in profit. The top line also fell short of the market’s prediction, while earnings beat the estimates.
Reflecting the impact of pandemic-related business disruption and macroeconomic headwinds, Lockheed Martin’s net sales dropped 8% from last year to $14.96 billion in the March quarter. The number also came in below the consensus estimate. Consequently, net income dropped to $1.73 billion or $6.44 per share from $1.84 billion or $6.56 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The bottom line, however, topped expectations.
Lockheed Martin’s shares declined early Tuesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower.
Prior Performance
