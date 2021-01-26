Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 earnings report

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) released its fourth-quarter 2020 results.

The net sales increased by 7% to $17 billion from $15.9 billion last year. The net earnings for the year were $1.80 billion compared to $1.50 billion of the previous year.

The earnings per share increased by 20% to $6.38 per share from $5.29 per share.

The stock was trading at $346.57 at a premarket session on Tuesday morning with a rise of 2% compared to the previous close.