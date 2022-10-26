Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, driven mainly by double-digit growth in HDMC revenue.
GAAP net income grew 60% to $261 million while EPS rose 70% to $1.78.
For the full year of 2022, the company expects HDMC revenue growth of 5-10%.
Prior performance
