Microblogging platform Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to the growing impact of COVID-19 on the global operating and economic environment and their effect on advertiser demand. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Revenue rose by 3% reflecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to the COVID-19 in March. The company said the reduced expenses resulting from coronavirus disruption partially offset the revenue shortfall, which resulted in an operating loss.

The average monetizable DAU grew by 24% year-over-year, driven by typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the unprecedented uncertainty and rapidly shifting market conditions of the current business environment, the company is not providing quarter revenue or operating income guidance for Q2.

Past Performance