Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Twitter (TWTR) slips to a loss in Q1 but beats estimates
The hiring ramp is slowed in light of the current environment, despite a plan to grow headcount by 20% or more in 2020
Microblogging platform Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to the growing impact of COVID-19 on the global operating and economic environment and their effect on advertiser demand. The results exceeded analysts’ expectations.
Revenue rose by 3% reflecting a strong start to the quarter that was impacted by widespread economic disruption related to the COVID-19 in March. The company said the reduced expenses resulting from coronavirus disruption partially offset the revenue shortfall, which resulted in an operating loss.
The average monetizable DAU grew by 24% year-over-year, driven by typical seasonal strength, ongoing product improvements, and global conversation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the unprecedented uncertainty and rapidly shifting market conditions of the current business environment, the company is not providing quarter revenue or operating income guidance for Q2.
Past Performance
Twitter Q4 2019 Earnings Results
TWTR Q3 2019 Earnings Performance
Most Popular
Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook
It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the
Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan
The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most
Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which