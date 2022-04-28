Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion.
Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $68 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago period.
Earlier this week, Twitter entered into an agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Mr. Elon Musk. In light of this transaction, the company will not be providing any financial guidance.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $1.4 billion. Net income decreased 14% to $223 million, or $1.45 per share, versus
Infographic: Highlights of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Q1 report
Fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) Tuesday posted its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. The company had net revenue of $2 billion with a growth of 16% year on year. Chipotle
Microsoft (MSFT) Q3 revenue up 18%, earnings beat estimates
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2022. The results also topped analysts' expectations. At $49.4 billion, third-quarter revenues were up