TWTR Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Twitter’s Q1 2022 financial results

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 16% year-over-year to $1.20 billion.

Net income was $513 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to $68 million, or $0.08 per share, in the year-ago period.

Earlier this week, Twitter entered into an agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Mr. Elon Musk. In light of this transaction, the company will not be providing any financial guidance.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)