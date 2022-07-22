Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.18 billion due to advertising headwinds and the uncertainty related to the acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Elon Musk.

The company reported a net loss of $270 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a net income of $66 million, or $0.08 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.08.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.

Due to the pending acquisition issue with Mr. Musk, Twitter is not providing any guidance.

