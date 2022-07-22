Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.18 billion due to advertising headwinds and the uncertainty related to the acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Elon Musk.
The company reported a net loss of $270 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to a net income of $66 million, or $0.08 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.08.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
Due to the pending acquisition issue with Mr. Musk, Twitter is not providing any guidance.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
VZ Earnings: Highlights of Verizon’s Q2 2022 financial results
Telecom giant Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) on Friday reported lower profit and flat revenues for the second quarter of 2022. The top-line slightly beat the estimates, while earnings missed
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.4 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period. Net income
Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q2 2022 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Net revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $7.83 billion. Net earnings attributable to PMI was $2.23 billion, or $1.43