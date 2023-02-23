Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 earnings decline on lower revenues
Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Wednesday reported lower revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The adjusted profit of the tech firm, which is headquartered in Santa Clara, declined to $0.88 per share in the January quarter from $1.32 per share a year earlier. Net income, including special items, was $1.41 billion or $0.57 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $3.0 billion or $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. The earnings drop reflects a 21% year-over-year decline in revenues to $6.05 billion.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
“AI is at an inflection point, setting up for broad adoption reaching into every industry. From startups to major enterprises, we are seeing accelerated interest in the versatility and capabilities of generative AI,” said Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
EBAY Earnings: All you need to know about eBay’s Q4 2022 earnings results
eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue was $2.5 billion, down 4% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net income was $671 million,
Home Depot (HD): Three factors that do not work in favor of this home improvement retailer
Shares of Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) were up slightly on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 6% year-to-date. The company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2022 a
What to expect when Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q4 earnings this week
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 6% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date. The plant-based food products company is set to report its fourth quarter