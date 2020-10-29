Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion.
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $241 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.
Total monthly active users (MAU) grew 29% year-over-year to 320 million.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, revenues are expected to be EUR2.00-2.20 billion. MAUs are expected to be 340-345 million.
