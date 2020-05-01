Infographic: Phillips 66 (PSX) Q1 2020 earnings results

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) reported first quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income amounted to $21.2 billion compared to $23.6 billion last year.
The company posted a net loss of $2.5 billion, or $5.66 per share, on a reported basis. Adjusted earnings was $450 million, or $1.02 per share.
The firm returned $839 million to shareholders in the quarter and suspended its share repurchases in March.
