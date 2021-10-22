Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday.

Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

The company posted a net income of $550 million or $0.39 per share compared to the previous year’s loss of $82 million or $0.06 loss per share.