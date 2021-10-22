Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday.
Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.
The company posted a net income of $550 million or $0.39 per share compared to the previous year’s loss of $82 million or $0.06 loss per share.
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales
Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2021 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 161% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. The company reported a net income of $446 million, or
What happened when Alaska Air reported Q3 results
Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q3 revenue of $1.95 billion, up over 260% year-over-year and