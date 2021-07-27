Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 2021 Earnings Results
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results after the closing bell on Tuesday.
The company had total revenue of $7.5 billion year on year with a 78% increase.
The company earned a net profit of $1.15 billion or $0.97 per share compared to a loss of $678.4 million or $0.58 per share in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company had adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share.
