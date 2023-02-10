Infographic: Under Armour (UAA) Q3 2023 earnings, revenue increase

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has reported a higher net profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting strong growth in the footwear division.

The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share for the most recent quarter, on an adjusted basis. On an unadjusted basis, it was a profit of $121.6 million or $0.27 per share in the third quarter, compared to $109.7 million or $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion in the December quarter. Strong growth in the footwear segment more than offset weakness in the other divisions.

“Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” said Under Armour’s interim CEO Colin Browne.

Prior Performance