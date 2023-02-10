Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Under Armour (UAA) Q3 2023 earnings, revenue increase
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) has reported a higher net profit and revenue for the third quarter of 2023, reflecting strong growth in the footwear division.
The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share for the most recent quarter, on an adjusted basis. On an unadjusted basis, it was a profit of $121.6 million or $0.27 per share in the third quarter, compared to $109.7 million or $0.23 per share last year.
Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.58 billion in the December quarter. Strong growth in the footwear segment more than offset weakness in the other divisions.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
“Moving forward, I’m excited to partner with Stephanie Linnartz to advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further – leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” said Under Armour’s interim CEO Colin Browne.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings Infographic: PayPal Q4 2022 profit and revenue increase
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting higher earnings and revenues. Fourth-quarter revenues rose 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion
Cisco (CSCO) looks set for another strong quarter amid shift to subscription model
For Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), 2022 was a slightly challenging year when the business was hit by the double-whammy of pandemic and economic uncertainty. While the drop in enterprise
Key takeaways from PepsiCo’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings report
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) were up over 1% on Thursday after the company reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The results surpassed expectations and